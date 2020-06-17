Parliament lifts immunity for two MPs

The Greek Parliament voted unanimously to lift the immunity of two lawmakers who are being investigated for seperate possible offences.

The case against Andreas Patsis from the ruling New Democracy concerns tax violations, while the one against Miltiadis Hatzigiannakis from SYRIZA relates to the lack of safety measures in a playground during the time he served as mayor of Skyros (2014-2019).

Both MPs had asked their peers to lift their immunity so that the investigations could continue.