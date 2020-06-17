Chinese charity donates coronavirus testing equipment to Athens lab

China’s Mammoth Foundation has donated key laboratory testing equipment for Covid-19 to Greece, boosting the country’s fight against the pandemic.

An online signing ceremony for the donation agreement was held on Tuesday, with officials and experts on both sides hailing the Chinese charity’s initiative as another example of true friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The Huoyan (Fire Eye) lab core equipment developed by Chinese biotech company BGI Group was donated to the University of Athens’ Microbiology Lab to help improve the overall detection flux. [Xinhua]