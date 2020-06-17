Woman detained over girl's disappearance in Thessaloniki

Police on Wednesday detained a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl in Thessaloniki last week.

The woman is believed to be an acquaintance of the child's family and may in the past have lived in the same neighborhood as her.

Officers found her on the beach of the town of Katerini and led her to Thessaloniki's Security Division.

The girl, Markella Verami, went missing on June 11 on her way back from school in the district of Toumba.

A fellow pupil claimed the 10-year-old girl left with a woman who accosted her and called her by her name as the children were leaving school at around 1.30 p.m.



Markella was found safe near a gas station in the city’s Kalamaria neighborhood three days later.

According to police and judicial sources, a blood test on Markella after she was found showed traces of psychotropic substances.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly identified the woman.