NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish overflights return after 26 days

TAGS: Defense

Turkish jets violated Greek airspace on Wednesday for the first time after 26 days, with several F-16 fighter jets entering Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

Between 3 and 4 p.m., pairs of jets flew three times over Oinouses, four times over Panagia and one northeast of Chios.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 