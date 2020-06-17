Turkish overflights return after 26 days

Turkish jets violated Greek airspace on Wednesday for the first time after 26 days, with several F-16 fighter jets entering Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

Between 3 and 4 p.m., pairs of jets flew three times over Oinouses, four times over Panagia and one northeast of Chios.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.