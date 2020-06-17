Fifty-five new Covid-19 infections, two deaths in Greece

The Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday announced a jump in new Covid-19 infections, saying 55 new cases were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours, which raise the total number to 3,203.

The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 187, with two more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said 11 people remain in intensive care units around the country, with the median age of those patients being 69. At the same time, 117 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have run a total of 264,930.