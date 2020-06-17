PM: EU reaction to Turkey's activities must go beyond talk

The European Union's reaction to Turkey's activities in the Mediteranean must not be limited to statements, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a teleconference with leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP) on Wednesday afternoon.

Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece will not accept challenges to its sovereignty and stressed the need for a strong message to Turkey that a candidate country it cannot threaten EU member states

“We cannot male deicisions and then look weak when implementingthem,” he told other EPP members during his speech, adding that the EU reaction must be followed up by action.

He also briefed leaders about an incident last week with a Tanzanian-flagged Turkish ship, suspected of carrying arms to Libya, which was seen off the coast of the North African country.