As part of its bid to upgrade public education, the government is to offer Greek schools the opportunity to become “model” or “experimental” institutions, a scheme that has drawn the interest of thousands of parents.

As of September, Kathimerini understands, the Education Ministry will invite applications from schools, which will be assessed on the basis of the quality of their teachers and curriculums and the record of their students in national and international competitions.

The purpose of such schools, which were abolished by the previous SYRIZA administration, is to set higher teaching and learning standards than regular schools and to cater to students with a particular aptitude for education.

So far, more than 8,000 requests have been lodged with education authorities by parents wanting to send their children to the 62 schools that will be chosen to teach a total of 3,185 children.