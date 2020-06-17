Coastal shipping companies are objecting to the health protocols being imposed this summer, saying they are creating problems and friction.



The key complaints concern the occupancy limit of 60%-65% for conventional ferryboats and 50% for high-speed ferries, as well as the compulsory use of face masks even in open spaces onboard.



They argue the reduced capacity, aimed at maintaining physical distancing, will likely fail to satisfy demand in August, while the use of masks by only a portion of passengers as others refuse to comply on open decks, is causing tension that crews cannot control.