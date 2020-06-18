A 47-year-old man was arrested in Athens on Wednesday accused of posing a specialist doctor and deceiving at least 45 people over two years, resulting in the death of three cancer patients – two minors aged 14 and 16, and a 76-year-old man.

The suspect claimed to be a researcher at a Swiss medical center, specializing in pediatric surgery and pediatric oncology, and pioneering new treatment methods.

He went under the false name of Nikos Kontos, claiming to be a member of prominent families. He reportedly approached patients with severe or terminal conditions and promised a cure, persuading them to stop their treatments, and provided them with dubious drugs, some containing active cannabis substances.



He came to the attention of authorities last November after lawsuits were filed by the parents of the two children who died. He allegedly swindled 58,000 euros from his victims.