New 7-day lockdown for Xanthi village to contain Covid-19

The small village community of Echinos in the region of Xanthi, northern Greece, was placed again under strict lockdown for a week on Thursday, after a new spike in coronavirus infections in the last 48 hours.

Health authorities recorded 73 new Covid-19 infections in the community and four deaths in the area since June 11.

This is the third time that restrictive measures have been imposed on the community after several infections were confirmed last week and in late March.

The decision was taken during an overnight meeting at the General Secretariat for Civil Protection where officials evaluated the developments in the municipality of Myki.

Residents of Echinos are told to stay at home for the next seven days during which period all shops be closed except pharmacies and supermarkets, while the use of a face mask will be compulsory in public.

Open-air food markets are closed, while food and medicine will be brought in with trucks.

The measures will apply from 6 a.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on June 25, when the situation will be reassessed.