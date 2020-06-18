Dendias heading to Cairo for talks on delimitation of maritime zones

A day after his return from Israel, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will be paying a visit to Egypt on Thursday to discuss issues relating to the demarcation of maritime zones and developments in Libya and the broader eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias will be received by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and then meet with his counterpart Sameh Shoukri, according to a ministry announcement.

As stated by Dendias in a recent interview, a team of technical experts will accompany him during this visit to assist talks about maritime zones with Egypt.