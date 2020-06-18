Mitsotakis unveils 'flagship' program to fund local development projects

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday unveiled what he described as a "flagship" 2.5-billion-euro program that will fund development projects in the periphery, creating about 40,000 new jobs.

The "Antonis Tritsis" program, named after the late visionary socialist politician and urban planner, will focus "on the creation of jobs and better quality of life for all," the prime minister said during the presentation at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

"It is the compass that will help local administration become again a lever to restart of the economy. At the same time, it is a pillar of the national strategic plan for the 21st century," he said.

Access to the program will be digital to ensure the integrity of the procedures, he added.

Mitsotakis said the project focuses on "growth, environment and social cohesion," as well as digital convergence and improvement of the quality of life.