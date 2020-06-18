Woman from Echinos dies from Covid-19
A woman from the village community of Echinos, in northern Greece’s Xanthi region, died from Covid-19 on Thursday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.
The 64-year-old patient was being treated in intensive care at the hospital of Alexandroupolis.
A total of five people from the same area have died in the past few days.
Echinos was placed again under a strict, seven-day lockdown on Thursday, after a new spike in coronavirus infections in the last 48 hours.
Health authorities recorded 73 new Covid-19 infections in the community and four deaths in the area since June 11.
On Wednesday, 55 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed in the country, which raised the total number to 3,203.