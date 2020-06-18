NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dendias, Shukri discuss maritime borders, Libya, Med in Cairo talks

TAGS: Diplomacy

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri were holding extended talks in Cairo on Thursday over the demarcation of maritime zones, developments in Libya and the broader eastern Mediterranean issues.

Earlier, Dendias was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

In an op-ed in Egypt’s Al-Ahram newspaper on the occasion of his visit to Cairo, Dendias expressed hope that the two countries would push forward with a deal on maritime zones.

He also warned that Turkey’s “expansionist and revisionist policy” undermines regional security and stability and peace in Libya, and “manipulate the Arab world according to its own hegemonic aspirations.”

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 