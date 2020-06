Athens’ first drive-in cinema, opened earlier this month on the capital’s iconic Lycabettus Hill, continues its successful run with screenings of “Back to the Future” and “Grand Torino” on Friday, “Mamma Mia!” and “Yesterday” on Saturday and Sunday, and “Pan’s Labyrinth” on Monday. The experience is complete with cocktails, nachos, popcorn and burgers, served at your car window. For details and reservations, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876.