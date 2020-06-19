Acropolis Museum Birthday | Athens | June 20

Pgoto: Giorgos Vitsaropoulos

The Acropolis Museum is celebrating coming out of lockdown and its 11th birthday by marking down its admission fee from 10 euros to 5 euros on Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The museum has also announced an extension until September 30 for its temporary exhibition, “Chisel and Memory,” on the contribution of marble craftsmen to the restoration of the Acropolis monuments, as well as the resumption of its guided tours in English: “The lost statue of Athena Parthenos” on Fridays at 11 a.m.; “A walk through the Museum with an archaeologist,” also on Fridays, at 6 p.m.; and “Walking in the ancient neighborhood of the Acropolis Museum,” which takes place every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. Tours are limited to groups of 10 on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose (masks are not provided by the museum). For details and to book a spot, get there early and head to the Information Desk at the museum’s entrance.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.900.900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr