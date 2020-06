Singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos goes live online from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Saturday, June 20, in an unplugged performance of tunes that Greeks have been singing for the past 50 years and will be singing for another 50 years to come. The online concert starts at 9 p.m. and can be watched on www.snfcc.org or on the SNFCC’s Facebook page.