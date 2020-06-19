European Music Day | Online | June 21

Twenty-six cities in Greece and 12 in other parts of Europe join forces in celebrating a completely different version of European Music Day this year, broadcasting shows ranging from jazz, funk and rock to traditional music, live on the event’s online channels for 10 full hours on June 21. In Athens, the action will be centered at the Technopolis Cultural Center, and on performances by jazz quartet Tfatfy, RnB and deep house vocalist Mica Eio and world jazz act Angeliki Toumbanaki. To tune into the event and see details of the lineup and schedule, visit europeanmusicday.gr. Separately, the Athens Concert Hall will be celebrating European Music Day with three concerts that will be broadcast live from its atrium and garden on state broadcaster ERT’s web TV channel (webtv.ert.gr) and via the concert hall’s website (www.megarononline.gr). The program starts at 7 p.m. with the ERT National Symphony Orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, followed at 7.30 p.m. by the Athens String Quartet in popular classical and jazz tunes, at 8 p.m. by excerpts from famous operas performed by leading Greek soloists and at 8.30 p.m. by acclaimed pianist George Kontrafouris in original work.