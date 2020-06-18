Socialist opposition urges PM to summon party leaders over Turkey policy

The center-left Movement for Change Alliance (KINAL) on Thursday called the prime minister to convene a council of political leaders in a bid to hammer out a commonly-agreed foreign policy in the face of soaring Turkish aggressiveness in the region.

“The next few months will be precarious,” KINAL spokesman Andreas Loverdos said in Parliament on the sidelines of a debate on a bill regarding a maritime transport agreement with Morocco.

“If Greece intends to make any changes to its national strategy, then a council of political leaders must be convened first,” Loverdos said.