Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Gavdos
The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had an epicenter 85 kilometers southeast of the island and occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers. It was recorded at 2.50 a.m. local time.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded south of the small island of Gavdos off Crete Thursday.
