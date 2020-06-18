NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Gavdos

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded south of the small island of Gavdos off Crete Thursday.

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had an epicenter 85 kilometers southeast of the island and occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers. It was recorded at 2.50 a.m. local time.
 

