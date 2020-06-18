Four charged over Pieria hotel heist

Police have filed charges against four men in connection with a heist last month of cash and valuables worth 250,000 euros at a hotel complex in Pieria in northern Greece.

According to police, the four suspects, all locals, broke into one of the apartments used by the owner of the complex on the night of May 30 and removed three small safes.

In a statement, the victim said the safes contained a total of 200,000 euros and jewelry worth 50,000 euros.

Two vehicles were used in the robbery, one of which was found and confiscated.

Raids were also conducted on two houses used by the alleged perpetrators.

The case file was submitted to the Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Katerini.

