Mitsotakis holds telephone conversation with Palestinian counterpart

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly Turkey’s increasing aggressiveness in the region, as well as the next steps in resolving the Middle East conflict were at the center of a telephone conversation on Thursday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s position, which is also the position of the European Union, in favor of a two-state solution in line with international law and UN resolutions.

The two leaders also discussed ways of strengthening ties between their two peoples, while Mitsotakis praised the contribution of the Palestinian community in Greece.

The Greek premier extended an invitation to Shtayyeh to visit Greece after the coronavirus crisis.

