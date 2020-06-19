Acropolis Museum celebrates 11th birthday

Visitors wear face masks as they view exhibits at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, which marked the 11th anniversary since its opening with a special information event for the media on Thursday. To further celebrate its birthday, the museum is offering visitors a reduced entry fee of 5 euros on Saturday. It will apply to all permanent exhibition areas, as well as the temporary ‘Chisel and Memory‘ exhibition. The museum reopened to the public on Monday after being closed for almost three months due to Covid-19 restrictions. Around 150 people visit the museum each day since the reopening. Before the lockdown, the museum had about 3,000 visitors per day. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]