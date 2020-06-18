NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Felonies pile on phony doc

TAGS: Crime

A man who was arrested on Wednesday for posing as a specialist doctor and deceiving dozens of patients was also accused in a lawsuit of extracting 55 million euros from a Greek businessman between 2005 and 2007 on the false pretense that he had contacts with the US government.

In the lawsuit filed by the businessman, the 47-year-old claimed that he was acting on a decision of the US government to establish a firm that would sell telecoms equipment to countries and conceal Washington’s involvement.

Posing as a doctor named Nikos Kontos, the man is said to have deceived over 40 patients with serious or terminal illnesses. Three, including two minors, died in his care.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 