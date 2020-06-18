Felonies pile on phony doc

A man who was arrested on Wednesday for posing as a specialist doctor and deceiving dozens of patients was also accused in a lawsuit of extracting 55 million euros from a Greek businessman between 2005 and 2007 on the false pretense that he had contacts with the US government.



In the lawsuit filed by the businessman, the 47-year-old claimed that he was acting on a decision of the US government to establish a firm that would sell telecoms equipment to countries and conceal Washington’s involvement.

Posing as a doctor named Nikos Kontos, the man is said to have deceived over 40 patients with serious or terminal illnesses. Three, including two minors, died in his care.