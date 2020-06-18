Cavusoglu says Turkey, US to cooperate in Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed to US President Donald Trump that the two countries cooperate in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut was quoted as saying Thursday, reportedly adding that Trump had endorsed the idea.

According to a report in state-owned Anadolu agency, Cavusoglu said that Turkey’s foreign and defense ministries and intelligence would join hands with their American counterparts in the north African country.

“We received instructions to work together… [which] is important for the stability of the region and future of Libya,” Cavusoglu was quoted by Anadolu as saying during a webinar with the US-based Turkish American National Steering Committee.

“We would like to further expand our cooperation areas,” he added according to the report.