ATHEX: Sellers keep upper hand

Stock buyers adopted and wait-and-see stance on the Greek bourse on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s triple witching and index rebalancing, which should spur a lot more action compared to the rest of the week. Sellers had a field day on Athinon Avenue on Thursday, with losers stripping gainers three to one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 662.39 points, shedding 1.50% from Wednesday’s 672.50 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.56% to 1,603.66 points.

The banks index outperformed the blue-chip one, losing only 0.75%. Alpha fell 1.45%, Eurobank parted with 0.95% and National eased 0.37, while Piraeus improved 0.64%. Among other blue chips Ellaktor dropped 6.55% and Aegean declined 4.22%, as Sarantis climbed 2,42%.

In total 23 stocks posted gains, 69 suffered losses and 22 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 61.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €74.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 1.03% to 48.94 points.