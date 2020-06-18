Stiff penalties for health rule breakers
Businesses found to be committing serious violations of health rules aimed at curbing the coronavirus face being shut down for three months and hefty fines.
This is according to a joint ministerial decision published on Thursday in the Government Gazette.
Fines can range from 1,000 to 50,000 euros and closures from 15 to 90 days.