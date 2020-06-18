BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Stiff penalties for health rule breakers

DESPINA KONTI

TAGS: Coronavirus, Economy

Businesses found to be committing serious violations of health rules aimed at curbing the coronavirus face being shut down for three months and hefty fines.

This is according to a joint ministerial decision published on Thursday in the Government Gazette.

Fines can range from 1,000 to 50,000 euros and closures from 15 to 90 days.

