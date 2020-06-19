US consular services to reopen later this month

Consular services at the US Embassy in Athens will reopen later this month with social distancing measures in place, American Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said in a video message released Thursday.

“We know there is a lot of built up demand from the time at which our consular operation was closed to public services, we are going to work through that as quickly and as efficiently as we can, but we need your support,” Pyatt said.

The US envoy encouraged American citizens to visit the consulate website for updates on services, the status of appointments and advice to Americans visiting or living in the country.