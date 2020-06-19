Greek islands are entitled to continental shelf, EEZ, says gov’t spokesman

In an apparent response to fresh Turkish claims disputing Greece’s maritime rights, government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Friday reiterated the country’s position that international law recognizes that islands are entitled to generate continental shelves and exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

Speaking at a press briefing, Petsas said the right “has been recognized by many states.”

Speaking on Turkish television, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had earlier asserted that islands that lie far from the Greek mainland, including Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean, are not entitled to generate continental shelves.