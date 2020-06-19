Armed Forces chief warns against violation of Greek sovereignty

In a strongly-worded statement during a regular press conference on Friday, the head of the Armed Forces said that Greece would “burn” anyone who violates the country’s sovereignty.

The comment came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara’s contentious claim that islands that lie far from the Greek mainland, including Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean, are not entitled to generate continental shelves.

“The Armed Forces are an organized army, navy and air force. It is very difficult to confront them and whoever does it will face a very high cost, which is something our neighbors know about,” the head of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, told journalists at the Defense Ministry.

“Whoever sets foot on our territory, we will burn him first and ask who he is later.”

Asked about the possibility of an incident in response to Turkey’s activities, he said: “A military response is a possibility. No one can rule it out.”