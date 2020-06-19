Large fire fanned by winds in Fthiotida

Photo source: lamiareport.gr

Traffic on Greece’s main Athens-Lamia highway in Fthiotida was halted on both directions on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the area of Martino.

Police were diverting cars to bypass roads as thick smoke covered the area.

The blaze, helped by high winds in the area, quickly spread and formed a wide front that is moving towards the highway.

Crews from both Fthiotida and Viotia were at the scene, with 63 firemen, 17 fire engines, five planes and one helicopter.

A separate fire was burning in a plastic and car spare parts factory in Aspropyrgos, western Attica.

About 30 firemen were fighting the blaze that started shortly after 2 p.m.

The fire service said the nearby houses were not at risk.