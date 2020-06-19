Ten new infections, one death from Covid-19

Greek health authorities said on Friday they had confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases in the country the last 24 hours, which raise the total number to 3,237.

Of these, 55 percent are men and the rest are woman. From the total number of infections, 707 (21.8 pct) are considered to be related to international travel and 1,813 (56 pct) are related to an already known case, according to the Health Ministry briefing.

Furthermore, one new death was recorded in the past 24 hours, with he total number of fatalities standing at 189, of which 59 were woman and the rest were men (average age was 76).

Ten people are intubated in intensive care units, whose median age is 73. Three of those are women and the rest are men. At the same time, 117 patients have left ICU.

The ministry edded that health officials have run a total of 274,711 tests.