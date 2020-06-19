NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three arrested in Ioannina over cannabis cultivation

TAGS: Crime

Police on Friday discovered a total of 23 cannabis saplings in the makeshift gardens of 10 houses at a reception center for asylum seekers in the region of Ioannina in northwestern Greece.

Three people were arrested, as were another five who were staying at the center without the necessary permit to be in Greece. 

