Three arrested in Serres over dead infant

A one-year-old infant boy was found dead on Friday in an irrigation canal, in the area of Iraklia in Serres, northern Greece.

His absence was noticed in the early hours of Friday, when he was reported missing by a relative as his parents are in prison. The baby was found at around 9 a.m. during a search of the area.



He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. The forensic examination is expected to shed light on the causes of death, while the Iraklia police department, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, has ordered an autopsy.

Three people, including a teenage girl, have been arrested in connection with the incident.