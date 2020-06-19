Woman, daughter remanded over Evosmos murder

A 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter, charged with the brutal murder of the woman’s 49-year-old estranged husband in the district of Evosmos in Thessaloniki last week, were on Friday remanded in custody.

The 18-year-old reportedly claimed that she was the one who stabbed her father 21 times in the face and neck, attributing the act to her repeated sexual abuse at his hands over several years.

The mother, for her part, allegedly claimed not to have known about her daughter’s ordeal and said that she had been physically abused by her husband.

The victim, a taxi driver, was found by his son in a pool of blood in his apartment last Sunday night.