Moderate undersea quake recorded off Crete

Earthquake

A moderate undersea quake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, struck off the coast of Crete shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, though there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The tremor, which occurred at 10.43 a.m., had its epicenter some 65 kilometers south of Arvi, according to the National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute.

The Euro-Mediterranean Institute estimated the magnitude of the quake at 4.7.

