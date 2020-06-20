Big investments that have been languishing for years and had become a synonym of Greek foot-dragging are finally getting back on track.

The long-delayed luxury seaside holiday investment in Kassiopi on the Ionian island of Corfu and the massive development project in Elliniko, in southern Athens, are emblematic examples of the delays that red tape can cause.

Now, however, they symbolize something quite different: Of how political determination can function as a catalyst for getting investments off the ground.