Regional authorities are aiming to complete the demolition of illegal constructions in dried-out river beds and streams in the region of Mandra, west of Athens, by the end of the summer.

The final phase of the demolition started two weeks ago by the Decentralized Administration of Attica.

The list of constructions to be demolished included 27 infringements in the streams of Soures, Agia Aikaterini and Skylorema, from yard walls and mounds of earth to proper houses.

Moreover, a new demolition program will be commissioned in a month, which will include constructions stemming from arbitrary planning in Eastern Attica as well as illegal constructions in the Pikrodafni stream and in some forest areas.

The town of Mandra was the site of deadly floods in 2017 whose impact was made far worse as a result of illegal constructions in riverbeds and streams that blocked the natural outlet of the water.