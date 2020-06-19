ATHEX: Turnover tops €110 mln on Athinon Ave

Friday’s triple-witching and index rebalancing gave the Greek stock market a fresh push, raising both its benchmark and its daily turnover. This was led by credit sector stock acquisitions that saw the banks index record weekly gains of 10.64%.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 668.34 points, adding 0.90% to Thursday’s 662.39 points. On a weekly basis it increased 3.33%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.89% to 1,617.99 points and mid-caps improved 0.42%.

With the sales of bad-loan packages picking up pace, the banks index earned 3%, with Alpha jumping 4.57%, Piraeus grabbing 3.53%, National landing 2.89% and Eurobank collecting 1.44%.

Viohalco augmented 5.36%, Terna Energy rose 2.76% and Hellenic Petroleum fetched 2.64%, as Fourlis declined 4%, Piraeus Port Authority decreased 2.12% and Motor Oil parted with 1.97%.

In total 51 stocks reported gains, 41 took losses and 20 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 111.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €61.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.12% to 49.00 points.