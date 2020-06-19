Foreign national arrested in Corfu on European warrant

A foreign national was arrested on Corfu island on a European warrant over several charges that include being a member of a criminal ring for murders and kidnapping, it was announced on Friday.

The man was also sentenced by a misdemeanours court in Thessaloniki for violating the law on possession of arms.

A search at his home turned out two wireless radios set to police and port authority frequencies, eight mobiles, two computers, and other objects that were confiscated, along with his car and fake documents.

He was led before a prosecutor and a case file drawn up on him.

[ANA-MPA]

