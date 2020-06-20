Two businesses closed in Athens for flouting virus safety rules

Inspectors on Friday suspended the operation for two weeks and imposed fines on two businesses in the districts of Plaka and Gazi in central Athens for violating health protocols protecting customers against the spread of the coronavirus.

The two businesses were fined 3,000 euros and 10,000 euros respectively.

The measures were taken as part of the nationwide checks on bars and eateries conducted by teams of the General Secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection.