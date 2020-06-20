Kilada Hills a landmark in experiment to cut red tape

Dolphin Capital Partners’ tourism investment in the area of Kilada in the eastern Peloponnese has been cast as a landmark in the government’s bid to slash red tape.

It is the first investment project where a new model of faster and more efficient licensing is being applied for large strategic investments.

This model allows the Development Ministry to take on a central role in coordinating all the different players involved and in dealing with any problems that may crop up along the way, while also being responsible for issuing the necessary permits.

The experiment appears to be bearing fruit for the time being, as in the case of the Kilada Hills project – an investment of more than 400 million euros – the building permits were issued within just 15 days, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday at a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for the project.