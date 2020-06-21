Before marking its one-year anniversary in power, the government has successfully navigated two major crises: the migrant push at the Evros border and the coronavirus epidemic.

These achievements make it even harder to explain what can only be described as its own goals. Why did it announce a reshuffle only to postpone it after a few hours? Does the cabinet need a “correction,” as the prime minister told journalists in Israel, or not?

And why the delay in publishing the amounts distributed to the media for the “We Stay at Home” campaign, allowing toxic discussions about the criteria employed?

This government seems able to comfortably sail the high seas, while floundering in the shallows.