SNFCC events available without ticket bookings as of Monday

Those wanting to visit the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in the southern Athens neighborhood of Kallithea will be able to do so without necessarily first reserving their tickets for events online as of Monday.



However, health protocols and social distancing rules in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place.



After reopening on June 5, the SNFCC operated for two weeks with a compulsory online booking system to ensure that numbers could be restricted to ward against the spread of the virus.



SNFCC attributed its decision to loosen restrictions to the conscientiousness and caution that has been displayed by its visitors to date.

Protecting the health of visitors and employees remains a priority, however, the center added, noting that restrictions will be reintroduced if necessary, it said.