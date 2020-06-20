Bogus doctor in the dock on Monday

A 47-year-old man who was arrested in Athens last week accused of posing as a specialist doctor and deceiving at least 45 people over two years, resulting in the death of three cancer patients, is to face an investigating magistrate on Monday.

The suspect faces a string of criminal charges including manslaughter, trafficking in narcotic substances and fraud.

Claiming to be a researcher at a Swiss medical center, specializing in pediatric surgery and pediatric oncology, and pioneering new treatment methods, the suspect deceived dozens of patients.

Three patients – two minors aged 14 and 16, and a 76-year-old man – died in his care.