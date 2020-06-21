Minister: Turkey undermines conditions for dialogue

INTIME

Turkey is the one undermining conditions for a dialogue with Greece, Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos says.

Responding to the Turkish Ambassador's interview to Kathimerini and to earlier declarations by Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Koumoutsakos tweeted that "the dialogue with Turkey must take place, but in an atmosphere that allows for such a dialogue. Without violations, threats and provocations."

Referring to Greece's agreement with Italy to delimit the two countrirs' Exclusive Economic Zones in the sea bordering both, Koumoutsakos said: "We negotiated and agreed with Italy because nothing of the above existed." He added that Turkey is responsible for this.