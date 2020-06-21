Crete tourism professionals receive Covid-19 protocol training

Over 20,000 hospitality and catering workers on the holiday island of Crete, from cleaners and servers to taxi drivers, have over the last couple of weeks been taking online training classes in Covid-19 health protocols.



The program is funded by the Regional Authority of Crete, to the tune of 100,000 euros, governor Stavros Arnaoutakis told Kathimerini.



University of Crete professor Anna Psaroulaki, who is the director of the project, tells Kathimerini that Crete faced the ‘tourism or health safety’ dilemma before other regions and wanted to train its professionals to handle the risk of possible incoming Covid-19 cases.