Coronavirus restrictions imposed in northwestern Greek town

Schools were ordered to remain closed on Monday in the small town of Paramythia in Thesprotia, in a bid to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected at least seven people.

A team of experts from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) was also on its way to the small northwestern town on Monday to investigate weather additional containment measures will be needed after seven people in the community of roughly 2,700 residents tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Health authorities on Sunday reported that two sisters, aged 52 and 59 years old, were confirmed ill with Covid-19 by the University Hospital of Ioannina last week and may have infected another five people in their close environment who have also tested positive.

Information regarding how the two sisters contracted the disease in the first place was not available.

Paramythia accounted for most of the 10 new coronavirus infections that were reported nationwide on Sunday.

The new infections brought the total since the start of the crisis to 3,266, while the death toll remained steady at 190 on Sunday evening.

