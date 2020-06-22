Municipal workers to hold stoppage, rally on Wednesday

The POE-OTA union of local authority workers on Monday announced a five-hour work stoppage and a rally outside the Interior Ministry in downtown Athens on Wednesday.

Municipal workers will walk off the job from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, as well as gathering on Klafthmonos Square to demand a meeting with Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, POE-OTA objects to recent legislation allowing municipal authorities to outsource tasks like trash collection to private companies, but also to lease equipment owned by the municipal authority to private companies.

Social security contributions and hazard pay are also among the issues POE-OTA intends to discuss with the minister.