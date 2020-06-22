NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thunderstorms forecast in Greece until Thursday

TAGS: Weather

The relatively cool temperatures in the upper atmosphere combined with high temperatures and humidity on the ground will generate thunderstorms this week and until Thursday, the Athens National Observatory's weather service Meteo said on Monday.

The storms are expected to be most intense during the hottest hours of the day and will occassionaly be combined with strong winds and hail, it said.

One of the regions mostly affected will be Attica.

